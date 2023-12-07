Summary: A group of tourists visiting Venice found themselves in a miserable situation when their attempt to capture selfies led to their boat capsizing in a canal. Despite the gondolier’s warnings, the Chinese visitors shifted their weight to one side of the boat while crossing a bridge, causing it to tip. Fortunately, the gondolier managed to rescue the stranded tourists and emergency services were promptly called.

In a surprising turn of events, a group of tourists in Venice experienced an unexpected plunge into a canal after disregarding safety guidelines and focusing on snapping the perfect selfie. The incident occurred when the gondolier cautioned the Chinese visitors against congregating on a single side of the boat, particularly as they navigated a bridge. Regrettably, his words fell on deaf ears as the tourists persisted in their quest for a picture-perfect moment.

According to local paper La Nuova, the situation quickly spiraled out of control as the concentrated weight on one side caused the boat to lose balance and capsize. In a valiant effort, the gondolier dutifully came to the aid of the distressed individuals, working tirelessly to extricate them from the icy water. Thankfully, emergency services responded promptly to the scene, ensuring the safety and well-being of the tourists.

The ordeal unfolded near the iconic St Mark’s Square, in the vicinity of Rio de la Verona. Shocking footage captured the tourists clutching the side of the capsized boat, their hair drenched, while awaiting rescue. Eventually, they were escorted to a nearby tailor’s shop the Venice is not Disneyland Instagram page to dry off and recover from the terrifying ordeal.

Venice’s enchanting canals have enticed visitors for centuries, dating back to the 11th century when gondolas were used as a means of transportation between the city’s numerous islands. Nowadays, tourists can partake in a half-hour gondola ride, starting at $130. However, this unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of heeding safety precautions and prioritizing one’s well-being over social media gratification.