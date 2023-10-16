Canadians Flee West Bank into Jordan Amidst Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has announced that a group of Canadians, along with nationals from New Zealand and Australia, have fled the West Bank into neighbouring Jordan. The group, consisting of about 30 people, left in the early hours of the morning bus. They sought refuge in the West Bank after being in Gaza when Hamas militants launched an attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,300 people, including Canadians.

Expressing her relief, Joly thanked the teams in Ramallah, Amman, Tel Aviv, and Ottawa for their tireless efforts in ensuring the safe passage of the Canadians. The Canadian government has been appealing to Israel to allow humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, which has borne the brunt of relentless Israeli bombing since the initial attack Hamas on October 7th.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has emphasized the need for a humanitarian corridor into the Gaza Strip to address the urgent needs of civilians. He also stressed the importance of respecting international law and the rights of workers such as medics and journalists. Trudeau called for steadfast support in protecting civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian.

The West Bank and the Gaza Strip are separate entities governed rival political factions, with Hamas controlling the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Authority governing the West Bank. The ongoing conflict between these factions has led to a significant displacement of people, including foreign nationals, who are seeking safety and refuge in neighbouring countries.

