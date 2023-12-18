Groom Faces Backlash for Inappropriate Wedding Vows

A recent wedding ceremony took a turn for the worst when the groom, known as Cody, delivered incredibly inappropriate vows, leaving attendees shocked and appalled. Videographer Samuel Foree captured the cringe-worthy moment and shared it on TikTok, quickly garnering over 9.1 million views. The video serves as a cautionary tale for future grooms, urging them to take the time to write thoughtful vows in advance.

Rather than expressing his love and commitment to his partner, Cody’s vows consisted of a promise to “smack that (bleep)” and an enthusiastic “BOOYAH.” The officiant attempted to intervene, asking if Cody was sure about his vows, but to no avail. Cody’s lack of effort and disrespect left many baffled and disappointed.

Social media users were swift to condemn Cody for his actions. One person criticized his lack of effort, stating that he had put no thought into the most important day of their relationship. Another questioned whether the bride actually said “I do” in response to such inappropriate vows.

This is not the first time a groom has faced backlash for inappropriate wedding vows. In a previous incident, groom Michael Lentini came under scrutiny for his sexist remarks during his vows. Attendees and online commentators expressed their concern and disappointment at these unacceptable behaviors.

While humor can certainly have a place in wedding ceremonies, it is essential to strike a balance and maintain respect for one’s partner and the sacredness of the occasion. In both instances, these inappropriate vows missed the mark and left a sour taste in the mouths of attendees. As Simon Cowell famously said, “It’s a no from me.”