Artificial Intelligence Predicts Over 2 Million New Crystal Structures

A recent study conducted Google DeepMind, an artificial intelligence company, has developed a machine-learning tool called GNoME (Graph Networks for Materials Exploration) that can predict new crystal structures. The research, published in Nature, highlights the vast diversity of crystals, with scientists knowing of approximately 48,000 different crystal compounds. However, DeepMind’s AI tool generated a staggering 2.2 million new crystal structures, each previously unknown to science.

To verify the accuracy of the machine’s predictions, DeepMind collaborated with researchers from the University of California, Berkeley. They were able to synthesize 41 out of the 58 compounds chosen for examination. Additionally, other research groups have produced more than 700 crystal structures since DeepMind began their preparations.

DeepMind has made a subset of the generated crystal structures public, consisting of what they believe to be the 381,000 most stable structures. Among these are thousands of crystals with potentially superconductive properties and hundreds of potential lithium ion conductors, which could be significant breakthroughs in the field of batteries.

Although the AI’s capabilities are impressive, experts emphasize that this is just the beginning of the exploration. The machine has only scratched the surface of what could be possible. While DeepMind’s analysis focused on crystals that form under specific conditions, there are many other types of materials, such as gases and liquids, that are not included.

While it remains to be seen whether any of the 2.2 million new crystals will have practical applications, the techniques used to make these predictions hold immense value. Artificial intelligence has the potential to not only suggest new crystal structures but also unveil unknown rules that govern their formation. This research could save scientists from the laborious and time-consuming process of synthesizing each material hand.

The study conducted DeepMind signifies a significant step forward in material science research, opening doors to new possibilities and discoveries in crystal structures.