Celebrities Embrace the Alcohol Industry to Build Personal Brands

Celebrities are expanding their portfolios beyond the realms of acting, singing, and modeling, as they venture into the alcohol industry. With the likes of George Clooney, Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, and Kendall Jenner, stars are using their fame to promote and monetize their own alcohol brands. The recent collaboration between Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo and hospitality entrepreneur Justin Hemmes has resulted in the creation of Ric Red wine, which can now be ordered at select Merivale restaurants.

For celebrities, partnering with an alcohol brand not only offers a financial benefit but also helps to shape their personal brand. Consumer psychologist Adam Ferrier explains that the type of alcohol a celebrity is associated with can enhance their image and provide a glimpse into their personality. For example, Margot Robbie’s collaboration with Papa Salt gin, which uses Australian botanicals and is distilled in Byron Bay, aligns well with her laid-back Australian image.

While alcohol partnerships can be lucrative for celebrities, they are not always successful. The proliferation of celebrity-alcohol collaborations has led to skepticism among consumers in Australia, who view them as gimmicks rather than quality brands. However, in the US, where millions of people closely follow the lives of celebrities, endorsement a famous figure can lead to mass consumption without much thought.

Despite this, Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo remains optimistic about his foray into the alcohol industry. With Ric Red and his D3 wine collection, he aims to create a positive distraction from his racing career and indulge his passion for creativity. Ricciardo’s collaboration with St Hugo has not only brought him fame and expanded his Instagram following but has also allowed him to explore a different avenue of interest.

While some may remain skeptical about celebrity-alcohol collaborations, there is no doubt that this trend will continue to grow as stars capitalize on their fame and influence to build personal brands in the alcohol industry.