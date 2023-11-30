Famous Faces Graciously Depart I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The popular reality TV show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, has bid farewell to two of its famous campmates. Both Jamie Lynn Spears and Grace Dent have made the difficult decision to leave the camp early, citing medical reasons.

Jamie Lynn Spears, the talented singer and actor, departed during the second week of the show. An ITV spokesperson expressed their admiration for Jamie Lynn’s performance in the trials and her camaraderie with her fellow celebrities. The news was relayed to the remaining campmates through a scroll read Josie, who announced Jamie Lynn’s departure. Ant and Dec, the show’s hosts, also addressed the viewers at home, reassuring them that Jamie Lynn was in good health and wished her the best.

Food critic Grace Dent also made the tough choice to leave the show due to medical concerns. Her departure occurred at the 10-day mark. An ITV spokesperson praised Grace Dent as a fantastic campmate and expressed that she would be missed both her peers and the audience. On the show, the campmates tearfully read a heartfelt letter left Grace, expressing her love for them and her sadness at leaving the experience behind. Grace took to social media to share her overwhelming sadness at being “removed” from the show.

As the eliminations officially kick off, more stars are expected to depart from the show. Stay tuned as we keep you updated on the latest developments and the remaining campmates. I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues to captivate audiences on ITV1 and ITVX.

