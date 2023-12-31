New Celebrity Competition Show “Unveiled Voices” Premieres on ITV

Summary: The highly anticipated new series “Unveiled Voices” has premiered on ITV, attracting viewers with its unique concept and famous contestants. Hosted Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross, the show features 12 celebrities disguised in elaborate costumes, challenging the panel and the audience to guess their true identities. With each episode, one celebrity will be unmasked, revealing their identity and talent to the world.

The first episode of “Unveiled Voices” showcased the incredible vocal abilities of Dionne Warwick, who was disguised as the character “Weather.” Despite her efforts to hide her distinctive voice, the panel, consisting of Jonathan, guest judge Charlie, and Davina, correctly guessed her identity. Warwick, a music legend at the age of 83, gracefully accepted her departure from the competition and entertained the audience with her rendition of “I Can See Clearly Now” sans mask.

Interestingly, this is not Warwick’s first encounter with the “Unveiled Voices” franchise. In 2020, she participated in the USA version dressed as a mouse, finishing in an impressive fourth place. Her return to the show demonstrates her love for the concept and her desire to challenge herself once again.

As the series progresses, viewers can expect more surprises and jaw-dropping performances from the remaining disguised celebrities. Will they be able to fool the panel and the audience until the end? Only time will tell.

Tune in to “Unveiled Voices” every Saturday at 7pm on ITV1 to join the guessing game and witness the versatility of these talented celebrities. Who knows, your favorite star might be hiding behind one of those captivating masks!