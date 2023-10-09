A New Social Networking App, Canopy, Connects Content Creators

Canopy, a peer-to-peer social networking app, has launched its pilot program with the aim of connecting content creators and building a community of influencers. The company plans to onboard 1,000 influencers as part of its pilot program. The app is open to all types of creators, including those who focus on pop culture, gaming, food, and adult content. However, Canopy primarily targets beauty, fashion, and lifestyle creators, as these niches have the highest earning potential and spending power.

Canopy offers various monetization paths for creators. The company will test a monthly subscription service that provides educational resources, including webinars, in-person events, and accountability groups. It will also experiment with a research marketplace that connects brands with creators and a community management section for talent agencies and companies.

The app features familiar social networking elements such as posts, comments, likes, and profiles. Users can also join “Branches” or groups that focus on specific topics, such as brand partnerships, pay transparency, industry news, mental health, and monetization opportunities. Canopy aims to create a safe space for creators allowing them anonymity. This anonymity allows creators to share their frustrations about the industry, ask questions, and discuss sensitive topics without fear of judgment.

Canopy plans to introduce a reward system called “Aura Points,” which will reward creators for their engagement and contributions on the platform. These points can be redeemed for creator tools, editing equipment, and subscription services.

The founder and CEO of Canopy, Ayomi Samaraweera, was inspired to create the app based on her own experiences as a TikToker, where she faced challenges and felt isolated in her journey. Samaraweera believes that sharing information and fostering a sense of community among content creators can speed up the learning process and support their growth.

Canopy is backed investors like Hustle Fund VC, founders of Jellysmack, and Sean Atkins, president of Jellysmack. The company has raised $240,000 and has recently been accepted into Techstars Seattle.

Sources:

– TechCrunch