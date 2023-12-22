Rare All-White Alligator Born at Gatorland Zoo Sparks Social Media Naming Contest

Gatorland, a popular theme park in Florida, made an exciting announcement on Thursday with the birth of a unique white alligator. The baby gator possesses Leucism, a condition characterized its striking white coloring. In a bid to involve the public in this remarkable event, Gatorland has turned to social media to crowdsource names for the white alligator and its brother.

This incredibly rare occurrence has sparked widespread excitement and curiosity among animal enthusiasts. As the news spread, social media users eagerly shared their suggestions for suitable names for the alligators. Among the top choices were Pearl, Marshmallow, Fluffy, and Snowball, with Lucy being another popular suggestion, cleverly referencing the Leucism condition.

Leucistic alligators are considered the “rarest genetic variation in the American alligator” according to Gatorland. Unlike albino alligators, which have pink eyes, leucistic gators possess vibrant blue eyes. Additionally, leucistic gators often have patches of regular coloration, unlike their albino counterparts.

The baby white alligator and its brother were born to parents Jeyan and Ashley, as confirmed in a press release. Jeyan, the father, also has Leucism, while Ashley has normal coloration. Gatorland is taking every precaution to ensure the safety and well-being of these special reptiles.

With plans to put them on display early next year, Gatorland aims to educate and inspire their visitors about these extraordinary creatures. Mark McHugh, Gatorland’s president and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “These are incredibly special animals in the reptile world, and we are being very careful with their safety and security. We plan to have them on display early next year so guests can see them, learn about them, and fall in love with them like we have.”

The naming contest on social media continues to generate excitement and interest, giving everyone the opportunity to participate in celebrating the birth of these stunning alligators.