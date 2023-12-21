Impending Winter Storm Brings Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to Northeast Region

In the midst of peak holiday season, the Northeast region is facing the threat of an impending winter storm. Forecasters are warning of heavy rain and strong winds in the area, with the potential for flooding. The entire region, stretching from Virginia to far-northeastern Maine, is under flood watches as rainfall totals could reach as high as 4.5 inches.

Meteorologists describe the storm as akin to an “atmospheric river,” as a long “fetch of moisture” surges from the Gulf of Mexico up the eastern seaboard. This surge of moisture is expected to cause widespread soaking rather than just heavy showers and storms.

While the Schuylkill and Delaware Rivers are not forecast to reach flood stage, the heavy rains could lead to some rises in river levels. Flashier streams such as the Brandywine and Neshaminy Creeks may overflow their banks. In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds are also expected, with gusts past 50 mph at the Shore and 40 mph on the mainland.

The approaching cold front, which will wring out the Gulf moisture, will also generate strong winds from the south. Despite not blowing onshore, these winds could still pose a threat to holiday decorations and potentially cause power outages. However, because most trees have already shed their leaves, the numbers of potential outages are expected to be low.

The heavy rain is expected to hit the region midafternoon and continue into Sunday evening. The flood potential will depend on the rate at which the heaviest rain falls. The rain is forecast to taper off Monday afternoon, with a December-like cooldown following for the rest of the week.

Despite the stormy weather, there is a silver lining for sky gazers. The skies are expected to clear Wednesday night into Thursday morning, providing a perfect opportunity to catch a glimpse of the annual Geminid meteor shower.