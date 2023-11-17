TikTok’s Parent Company Expands in the U.S. with Lemon8 App

ByteDance, the parent company of popular video-sharing app TikTok, is making a bold move into the U.S. market with its new app, Lemon8. Introduced in Japan last year, Lemon8 recently launched in the U.S. and quickly gained popularity, ranking among the top 10 most downloaded apps on the U.S. App Store within a month.

Lemon8 offers users a platform to share and view beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content, including static photos and videos. Similar to TikTok, the app features a personalized “For You” page that curates content based on user interests. While Lemon8 is promoted heavily through TikTok, its design and functionality are more reminiscent of Pinterest.

Since its beta testing phase in 2020, Lemon8 has accumulated over 17 million downloads worldwide, according to data from Apptopia. The platform’s beauty category is particularly prominent, showcasing a diverse range of content such as bedtime skincare routines, product recommendations, and beauty tips compilations.

However, the definition of success on Lemon8 remains uncertain, even to the platform itself. Engagement levels are still developing, with the most popular beauty hashtag having just over 19.1 million views and fewer than 10,000 likes per viral post. Notable beauty influencers from TikTok have yet to transition to Lemon8, and brand pages are currently absent.

ByteDance envisions Lemon8 as a community where users can discover and share authentic and diverse beauty, fashion, and travel content. By fostering creativity and encouraging the exchange of ideas, the platform aims to benefit everyone in the community.

Lemon8’s comment sections differ from TikTok, fostering intimate conversations between content creators and viewers. Popular beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Dior Beauty, Laneige, and Glow Recipe have gained traction on the platform, with their hashtags generating significant views.

Industry experts believe that Lemon8 has the potential to become a major platform, drawing parallels to the unexpectedly rapid rise of TikTok. Its versatility provides users with the convenience to create amazing posts and engage with others who share similar interests.

