Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, and Johnny Flynn to Star in TV Series “Ripley”

In exciting news for fans of Patricia Highsmith’s iconic character, Tom Ripley, it has been announced that a new TV series titled “Ripley” is in the works. Starring Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, and Johnny Flynn, this new adaptation promises to bring a fresh take on the beloved character.

Andrew Scott, known for his role as the hot priest in “Fleabag,” will be taking on the complex role of Tom Ripley. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Scott expressed his excitement about portraying the multidimensional character, emphasizing the exploration of queerness and otherness.

Joining Scott in the cast is Johnny Flynn, who will step into the role of Dickie Greenleaf, previously played Jude Law in the 1999 film adaptation. Dakota Fanning will bring her talent and style to the character of Marge Sherwood, Dickie’s girlfriend.

The plot of “Ripley” will follow Tom Ripley, a grifter in 1960s New York, who is hired to convince Dickie Greenleaf to return home from Italy. As Ripley inserts himself into Greenleaf’s life, an obsession develops, leading to shocking consequences.

The series, consisting of eight episodes, will be written and directed Steven Zaillian, known for his work on crime dramas such as “The Night Of” and “American Gangster.” With Zaillian’s expertise, audiences can expect a thrilling and atmospheric adaptation of Highsmith’s novel.

One of the defining features of the 1999 film adaptation was its stylish costumes, which became iconic in their own right. While photos from the set of “Ripley” show a more subdued fashion aesthetic, fans can anticipate captivating wardrobe choices that capture the essence of the story’s setting and characters.

“Ripley” is set to premiere on Netflix in 2024, and considering the vast source material, future seasons seem likely. Steven Zaillian has reportedly optioned all five of Highsmith’s Ripley novels, which means there is plenty more of Tom Ripley’s thrilling and deceitful adventures to explore.

In the meantime, fans can immerse themselves in the world of Tom Ripley watching the acclaimed 1999 film and delving into Highsmith’s captivating series of novels. And for those craving more stories of scammers and identity deception, Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” and the BBC’s “Chloe” offer intriguing options to pass the time until “Ripley” arrives.