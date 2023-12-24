The Best Ways to Manage Your Money: Meticulously or Hands-Off?

Managing money is a personal matter, and everyone has their own approach. Celebrities, like Cardi B and Emma Chamberlain, also follow different methods when it comes to money management. Cardi B, worth an estimated $80 million, emphasizes the importance of saving, budgeting, and working to maintain her wealth. On the other hand, social media influencer Emma Chamberlain, worth around $20 million, takes a more hands-off approach, rarely checking her bank account but remaining mindful of her spending limits.

So, which method is the best way to manage your money? To gain insight into this question, POPSUGAR spoke with Jen Reid, a financial planner and money mindset coach. Reid believes that each method has its pros and cons.

Meticulously managing money, as Cardi B does, offers benefits such as gaining clarity and awareness of spending habits, enabling you to make more informed financial decisions. It also boosts confidence and knowledge in financial conversations providing a clear understanding of your finances. Furthermore, this method allows for financial freedom and the ability to live your desired lifestyle. However, being overly meticulous can lead to obsessive behaviors, hindering opportunities for spontaneity and restricting your ability to pursue new ventures.

On the other hand, adopting a hands-off approach can free you from constantly monitoring your finances, allowing for more creativity and freedom in other areas of life, as Emma Chamberlain suggests. However, this method requires strict self-discipline to avoid exceeding your set limits and potentially derailing your financial goals. It can also lead to tension and resentment when relying on someone else, such as a partner or manager, to handle your finances.

Ultimately, the best approach to money management depends on your individual preferences and circumstances. It is essential to maintain a positive relationship with money learning basic financial concepts, setting a budget, saving, and investing wisely. Having trustworthy individuals on your team who can provide guidance and accountability is also beneficial. Whether you adopt a meticulous or hands-off approach, the key is finding a method that aligns with your goals and priorities.