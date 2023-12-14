New Industrial Building to Replace Historic 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant at Van Nuys Airport

A historic restaurant at Van Nuys Airport, the 94th Aero Squadron, opened in 1973 and closed its doors after 49 years of operation on May 20, 2022. The restaurant was known for its ivy-covered walls, gardens, stone walkways, and its unique atmosphere that allowed customers to dine while watching planes depart and land. However, the site will now be transformed as an industrial building is set to be constructed in its place.

The closure of the iconic restaurant was met with disappointment from loyal patrons and members of the aviation community. The restaurant’s website expressed gratitude towards those who had supported them throughout the years and acknowledged the special place that the 94th Aero Squadron held for the aviation community.

The restaurant was founded David Tallichet, a World War II pilot who flew 20 combat missions. Tallichet went on to establish the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant and several other theme restaurants across the United States under his company, Specialty Restaurants Corporation. One of his other notable establishments, the Proud Bird, is still in operation near two runways at LAX.

The demolition of the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant has been ongoing, with the well-known sign being the last remaining piece. The removal of this sign marks the end of an era for this historic restaurant, giving way to the development of the new industrial building.

While the 94th Aero Squadron may no longer be a part of Van Nuys Airport’s landscape, the memories and experiences shared its patrons and the aviation community will continue to hold a special place in their hearts.