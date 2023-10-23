New Mom Asks if She’s Wrong for Telling Off Father-in-Law

A Reddit post on the “Am I The A—hole? (AITA?)” subreddit has sparked a heated debate about a father-in-law’s unsolicited medical opinions towards his pregnant daughter-in-law. The woman, who recently gave birth, shared that her father-in-law, a retired general practitioner, made insensitive comments about her weight post-birth.

Throughout her pregnancy, the father-in-law had repeatedly offered unsolicited advice and opinions. For instance, he disagreed with the advice of her endocrinologist who recommended inducing labor at 38 weeks due to gestational diabetes and her age. The father-in-law also suggested that her placenta could degrade and result in stillbirth.

One week after giving birth, the father-in-law asked the new mom if she had started exercising yet. When she responded that her OB and physical therapist advised bed rest, he disagreed. He further commented on her weight and suggested she should be careful about developing diabetes.

Feeling frustrated and upset, the new mom finally confronted her father-in-law, telling him to keep his nose out of her body and reminding him she had a team of doctors looking after her. He apologized and left, but the incident left her questioning if she was wrong for standing up to him.

Reddit users overwhelmingly supported the new mom, with many calling out the father-in-law’s behavior as inappropriate and invasive. They emphasized that although he may be a doctor, he has no authority as her personal physician and should respect her boundaries.

It is crucial for loved ones to be sensitive and supportive during the postpartum period. Unsolicited advice and insensitive comments can make new moms feel unsupported and vulnerable. Medical advice should come from qualified healthcare professionals, not from well-meaning family members who may inadvertently cause harm.

Source: The original article was sourced from reddit.com.