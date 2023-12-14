Baldwin Vineyards: Closing after 42 Years

After 42 years in business, Baldwin Vineyards, a family-owned winery located in Pine Bush, is sadly closing its doors. The announcement was made on their social media platforms, where they expressed their gratitude for the support and loyalty they have received throughout the years. The decision to close the winery was a difficult one, but the owners find solace in the countless memories they have created with their customers.

In a statement to the USA Today Network, owner Wendy Baldwin-Landolina explained that they made the decision to retire in order to prioritize their time with family and friends. The final day of operation will be on December 31, but before that, a farewell weekend has been planned for December 16 and 17. This weekend will feature live music, discounts of up to 35%, finger foods, wine auctions, and prizes.

On their Facebook page, they invite their loyal customers to come and raise a glass, make cherished memories, and bid adieu to Baldwin Vineyards in a celebration that will leave a sense of nostalgia and a collection of wine to cherish forever.

Baldwin Vineyards, located in Ulster County, has been renowned for its strawberry wine for many years. Visitors who enjoyed day trips to the Hudson Valley and wine tasting along the way will now have to bid farewell to this beloved establishment. More information about the winery and its closure can be found at baldwinvineyards.com.

Please note that Jeanne Muchnick, a food and dining journalist, covered this story. You can find more of her articles on the topic or follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @jeannemuchnick or via the lohudfood newsletter.