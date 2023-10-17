WhatsApp introduces new compatibility requirements for certain devices starting October 24, 2023

WhatsApp has announced a significant change to its compatibility requirements that will take effect on October 24, 2023. From that date onwards, only certain devices will be supported.

Currently, the WhatsApp application is compatible with Android OS 4.1 and later versions, iOS 12, as well as devices with KaiOS 2.5.0 and the popular JioPhone and JioPhone 2. However, starting from October 24, 2023, a number of devices will be affected the change in WhatsApp’s compatibility requirements.

In order to continue using the messaging application, users will need a device running Android 5.0 or later versions. Older versions may no longer function properly with the application. It is important to note that these devices must be capable of receiving SMS messages or calls during the verification process. WhatsApp will not allow the setup of new accounts on devices that only work with Wi-Fi.

WhatsApp has made this decision to maintain the security and functionality of the application as devices and software continue to evolve. Periodic reviews are conducted to identify outdated devices or operating systems with a reduced user base. Additionally, these devices may not have the latest security updates or the necessary functionality to run WhatsApp.

Users affected this change will receive notifications within the application and will be reminded multiple times to update their operating system before WhatsApp becomes incompatible with their devices. The company has stated that it will be updating its list of compatible operating systems to ensure that users have access to the application on updated and secure devices.

Android 5.0, also known as ‘Lollipop’, is the fifth major version of the Android mobile operating system developed Google. Released on November 4, 2014, Lollipop introduced a number of significant changes to the user interface and system functionality. One of the notable features was the redesigned interface known as ‘Material Design’, which offered a cleaner and more cohesive look.

In summary, WhatsApp is implementing new compatibility requirements starting from October 24, 2023, requiring devices to run on Android 5.0 or later versions to continue using the application. This change aims to ensure the security and functionality of WhatsApp as devices and software evolve. Users will receive notifications and reminders to update their operating systems, and WhatsApp will update its list of compatible operating systems for a seamless experience.

Sources:

– WhatsApp (official announcement)