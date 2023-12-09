North Carolina Family’s Hilarious Videos Go Viral on Social Media

A North Carolina family has found unexpected fame on the internet after their hilarious videos took social media storm. Blaine and Courtney Toler, along with their three adorable children, have become an internet sensation after posting a funny video on TikTok.

What initially started as a simple idea for a funny TikTok video quickly caught the attention of thousands of viewers. Blaine Toler recalls, “The next morning we woke up and there was like, I don’t know how many views; way more than I thought. There was over 100-thousand and I was like, maybe we should keep doing this. This is pretty cool.” Little did they know that their videos would continue to rack up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.

The Tolers, who live in Dunn, North Carolina, have become known for their humorous Christmas scenarios and their ability to provide comic relief in their videos. While the family never expected to go viral, they have embraced their newfound fame and the positive response they have received from viewers.

Courtney Toler acknowledges that, while the internet can have a dark side, the overwhelming positivity from their fans outweighs any negative comments they receive. “For that one or two negative comments, you have hundreds of thousands of people who want to see your stuff. You’re there for them, you’re not there for the negative comments,” says Blaine.

The Tolers plan to continue creating and sharing their popular videos, delighting viewers with their humor and charm. To keep up with their entertaining content, you can follow the Toler family on Instagram and TikTok. Join the millions of fans who have already been captivated their hilarious videos and heartwarming family moments.