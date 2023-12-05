In a disappointing turn of events, Netflix has decided to scrap the much-anticipated meeting of Hollywood heavyweights Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming film, Average Height, Average Build. This decision has left fans crushed and defeated, as they were eagerly awaiting the unique blend of comedy and suspense that this movie promised. The project was set to be a serial killer political comedy, with Pattinson playing the role of a serial killer who hires a lobbyist to change laws to his advantage, while Downey Jr. portrayed a determined cop hot on his trail.

This unexpected setback is aggravated further the departure of director Adam McKay, whose absence compelled Netflix to abandon the project altogether. McKay’s decision to pursue a comedy about climate change instead of working on Average Height, Average Build left fans disheartened. Despite this, many still believe that the movie had great potential, with its intriguing premise and the opportunity to see Pattinson and Downey Jr. showcase their comedic talents in a dark and twisted narrative.

Some critics argue that the political aspect of the film was the least compelling, especially considering McKay’s tendency to be overly preachy in his comedies. Instead, the focus should have been on the dynamic between these two charismatic actors, who have often been underutilized in their previous roles. This collaboration would have provided them with the perfect opportunity to shine and explore new comedic territory.

Unfortunately, the decision to cancel Average Height, Average Build has dashed the hopes of fans who were looking forward to seeing the Roberts (as they are affectionately called) go head-to-head in a one-of-a-kind comedy. This unexpected turn of events serves as a reminder that some dreams do not come to fruition. However, it is also a missed opportunity to bring something fresh and exciting to the genre, as recent comedies have become predictable and lackluster.

Ultimately, Netflix’s decision to abandon the project and let go of the talented cast seems like a wasted opportunity. Despite the departure of McKay, there was still potential for another creative mind to take the reins and bring this compelling story to life. The loss of Average Height, Average Build will certainly be felt fans who were eagerly anticipating the twisted comedy and the chance to witness the on-screen chemistry between these two remarkable actors.