Law Firm Leaves Downtown Syracuse for Historic Mansion in the Suburbs

Summary: Bottar Law PLLC, a law firm that has been based in downtown Syracuse for 40 years, is relocating to a historic mansion in the town of Manlius. The firm recently purchased the Fairfield Estate, a 17-room mansion situated on 4.5 acres. The property was sold Michael DeRosa Exchange and acquired Bottar Law for $1,475,000. The law firm specializes in medical malpractice, personal injury cases, and workplace injuries. According to Michael Bottar, the move represents a new chapter for the firm, and they believe that the mansion is an ideal location for their practice.

The Fairfield Estate, previously owned Paul Dodd and his family since 2007, is a Victorian home with six bedrooms and a heated swimming pool. The mansion, spanning 12,000 square feet, features a Stickley library and a circular driveway adorned with a fountain and cherubs. It is situated across from the Onondaga Country Club.

Bottar Law plans to gradually transition into the new location, with the move anticipated to occur in mid to late 2024. The law firm intends to utilize approximately 9,000 square feet of space for offices and three conference rooms. They also plan to convert the pool area into a grassy landscape and add a ramp to facilitate an outside entrance.

The historic mansion, constructed between 1864 and 1875 Nathaniel Gillett, a local business investor and farmer, has a rich legal tradition. It was later purchased Andrew S. White, a prominent Syracuse attorney and the uncle of Cornell University’s first president.

Bottar Law, which currently employs six lawyers and a support staff of four to six individuals, intends to maintain its commitment to serving clients in the areas of medical malpractice, personal injury, and workplace injuries. The move to the Fairfield Estate represents an exciting new phase for the firm as they embrace the property’s historical significance and its connection to the legal community.