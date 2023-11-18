New Study Reveals the Surprising Benefits of Cold Showers

A recent TikTok video featuring a couple discussing their shower temperature preferences has sparked a debate about the effects of hot showers on the skin. While the man in the video prefers colder showers, his wife enjoys the soothing warmth of hot water. However, according to medical practitioner Mahyar Maddahali, known online as Dr. Max, showering with water that is too hot can be detrimental to the skin.

Dr. Max explains that excessively hot showers can wash away natural oils that keep the skin moisturized. Additionally, the extreme heat can dilate blood vessels, leading to redness and irritation. In some cases, individuals may even pass out if exposed to extreme temperatures for too long.

Dr. Teresa Song, a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical, further validates Dr. Max’s concerns. She emphasizes that extremely hot showers damage the skin barrier and recommends keeping shower duration as short as possible. While hot showers can provide temporary relief for itching, they are not suitable for individuals with dry skin, especially those with conditions like eczema or psoriasis. Hot water can exacerbate dryness and irritation while activating allergy cells that cause itchiness.

Contrary to popular belief, lukewarm and cold showers have several advantages over hot showers. Dr. Song explains that cold showers can calm itchy skin, reduce stress hormones, and tighten the skin constricting blood vessels. They can also alleviate swelling, pain, and soreness without disrupting the skin’s protective barrier.

Despite the scientific evidence presented Dr. Max and Dr. Song, some people still cling to their love for hot showers. However, it’s important to consider the long-term effects and potential damage to the skin. Embracing the benefits of cold showers can promote healthier skin and overall well-being.

(Source: In The Know Yahoo)