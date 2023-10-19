New Meme Takes Over Social Media, Inspired “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”

A new meme inspired the film adaptation of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is taking social media storm. The meme features a scene from the movie in which kids audition for “The Wizard of Oz” and one of them sings the Bonnie Tyler classic, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” The majority of the kids give terrible performances, but one surprises everyone with their beautiful singing.

The meme has sparked creative jokes and references, particularly in relation to NFL quarterbacks. One example showcases a video clip of a football player, CJ Stroud, with the humorous caption, “CJ Stroud auditioning for ‘The Wizard of Oz’.” Another tweet compares the situation with the Philadelphia Flyers’ general manager to the scene from the movie.

Fans of the Houston Texans express their excitement over the team’s new quarterback, CJ Stroud, and connect it to the meme. They believe that the arrival of Stroud gives hope to the team’s future.

The original clip from the movie showcases the hilarity of the auditions, with its juxtaposition of terrible and excellent singing performances. The meme has gained popularity for its relatability and humor.

Overall, the new meme from “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” has captured the attention of social media users with its comedic content and creative variations. It demonstrates how a single scene can inspire a wave of humor and references across different platforms.

