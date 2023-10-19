The Dangers of Social Media: Parents Sue Snapchat Over Teen Overdose Deaths

The tragic overdose death of a Tucson teenager has shed light on the potential dangers of social media platforms. The parents of Luis Rassmussen, who died on October 15, 2020, are among the families suing Snapchat, claiming that the social media platform played a role in their children’s deaths. The lawsuit is being represented the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC), and it includes 27 families who have lost their children to overdose after purchasing Fentanyl-laced pills from drug dealers on Snapchat.

According to SMVLC, each victim believed they were purchasing prescription medications such as Percocet, Oxycodone, or Xanax, only to tragically discover that they were instead sold counterfeit pills containing lethal doses of fentanyl. Luis Rassmussen’s parents stated that their son died from fentanyl poisoning after taking a pill he believed was Xanax, which he had obtained through Snapchat.

The families allege that Snapchat has become a safe haven for drug dealers to operate without fear of prosecution. They claim that the disappearing messages feature and the “snap map” feature on Snapchat enable and facilitate the illicit sale of illegal drugs. The lawsuit also accuses Snapchat of ignoring law enforcement’s requests for information needed in prosecuting these drug dealers.

In response, a Snapchat spokesperson expressed empathy for the families who have suffered devastating losses due to the fentanyl epidemic. The spokesperson stated that Snapchat is working hard to stop dealers from abusing their platform. They highlighted that Snapchat uses cutting-edge technology to proactively find and remove drug content and accounts. Furthermore, Snapchat blocks search results for drug-related terms, redirecting users to resources about the dangers of fentanyl.

The judge presiding over the case will have 90 days to review the information presented and decide how the case will proceed. Despite the outcome, the Rassmussen family hopes that their efforts will prevent another family from experiencing the same tragedy. Snapchat has previously stated a zero-tolerance policy for illegal activities on their platform and has a dedicated team to monitor and remove violating content. However, the lawsuit claims that Snapchat needs to do more to prevent illegal activities from occurring on the app.

In light of this lawsuit, it is crucial for both parents and teenagers to be aware of the potential dangers associated with social media platforms, especially when it comes to purchasing drugs. It is recommended that parents stay involved in their children’s online activities, educate them about the risks, and maintain open lines of communication about the dangers of drug use.

