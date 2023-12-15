Life After the Apocalypse: Embracing the Ordinary

In a world on the brink of destruction, where imminent doom looms large, one woman finds solace in the most unexpected place: the mundane world of office work. In the animated limited series “Carol & the End of the World,” Carol Kohl, a middle-aged woman voiced stand-up comedian Martha Kelly, discovers a sense of belonging and purpose in the last remaining functioning office building.

While the majority of people indulge in hedonistic pleasures and impulsive behavior, Carol prefers the routine and structure of the workaday world. The office becomes her sanctuary, a haven away from the chaos and debauchery that surrounds her. The Distraction, the accounting department in the office building, becomes her new home, filled with rows of workers going through the motions of their jobs, diverting their attention from their impending demise.

What sets “Carol & the End of the World” apart from other apocalyptic narratives is its unique focus on the ordinary. The series celebrates the lives of those who often go unnoticed, slipping through society’s cracks. It is not interested in grandiose plots or solving the mystery of The Distraction. Instead, it delves into the inner lives of its characters, highlighting their fears, regrets, and quiet moments of beauty in a world on the edge of collapse.

The animation style of the series reflects its melancholic tone, with a graphic novel aesthetic and careful attention to visual composition. Each frame carries its weight, capturing the essence of a fading world through the subtle play of light and simple objects.

“Carol & the End of the World” also excels in its world-building, gradually revealing the changes and disappearances in society without overwhelming the narrative. Money loses its value, looting becomes normalized, and “law and order” crumbles, yet the characters remain unfazed. The series paints a believable environment on the verge of destruction, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the precariousness of this new reality.

While Carol’s story takes center stage, the series takes detours into the lives of secondary characters, creating a collection of interconnected vignettes. From Carol’s elderly nudist parents on an abandoned cruise to Eric, a man finding renewed purpose in bonding with his son, these personal stories add depth and richness to the overall narrative.

“Carol & the End of the World” invites us to contemplate the value of the ordinary, the beauty in the mundane, and the solace found in the most unexpected places. Through its quiet and introspective approach, the series reminds us that even in the face of impending doom, life continues to unfold, and the ordinary moments are the ones that truly matter.