The League: A Unique Dating App that Matches Based on LinkedIn Profiles

The world of online dating is filled with a variety of apps catering to different preferences and needs. In the midst of this saturated market, one app stands out for its innovative approach to matchmaking. The League, created in 2015 American entrepreneur Amanda Bradford, has finally arrived in France, offering a distinct experience for busy professionals.

What sets The League apart is its focus on attracting high-achieving individuals, specifically targeting professionals such as CEOs, entrepreneurs, and those with high incomes. With a motto of “created for singles who lack time, lead busy professional lives, and want to meet like-minded individuals,” The League strives to connect individuals who share similar lifestyles.

In a study conducted last October, it was revealed that 47% of high-income singles find it difficult to meet new people. The League aims to alleviate this challenge curating a selection of three pre-qualified profiles per day for its users. These profiles are chosen based on the information provided through their LinkedIn accounts, leveraging the famous professional networking platform to offer more refined matches.

Privacy is a crucial concern for users, and The League ensures that the app does not notify your LinkedIn connections about your association with the platform. Additionally, users have the option to link their Facebook accounts, which automatically excludes profiles of people who are already their friends.

To enhance the user experience further, The League offers features such as joining discussion groups based on shared interests and the ability to initiate up to three 3-minute video calls with your “favorites.” Adding to the convenience, an interactive map provides real-time information on potential matches nearby.

Available on both iOS and Android, The League aims to revolutionize the dating scene for professionals in France. Its unique approach, relying on LinkedIn profiles and tailored matches, sets it apart from the competition, offering a fresh and efficient way to connect with like-minded individuals.

FAQ

1. What makes The League different from other dating apps?

The League stands out targeting high-achieving professionals and curating matches based on LinkedIn profiles, ensuring a more tailored and refined selection.

2. How does The League maintain user privacy?

The app does not notify LinkedIn connections about its association with the platform, and users can link their Facebook accounts to exclude profiles of people they are already friends with.

3. What unique features does The League offer?

Users can join interest-based discussion groups and engage in up to three 3-minute video calls with their favorite matches. An interactive map also provides real-time information on potential matches nearby.

4. Is The League available in France?

Yes, The League has recently launched in France, offering its services to high-achieving professionals in the country.

