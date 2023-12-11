Support for Banning TikTok Decreases among U.S. Adults, While Teens Remain Opposed

The share of U.S. adults who are in favor of the U.S. government banning TikTok has declined from 50% in March to 38% now, according to a recent survey conducted the Pew Research Center. On the other hand, more adults are now opposed to or uncertain about a potential ban compared to earlier this year.

Calls to ban the app have resurfaced among lawmakers after previous attempts faltered in Congress. The potential impact on teenagers has become a significant part of this ongoing debate.

To gauge the sentiment among American adults and teenagers regarding a potential TikTok ban, the Pew Research Center conducted separate surveys. The analysis found that only 18% of U.S. teenagers aged 13 to 17 support a government ban on TikTok.

The surveys involved an online survey of 1,453 U.S. teenagers conducted from September 26 to October 23, 2023, and a survey of 8,842 U.S. adults conducted from September 25 to October 1, 2023.

The survey revealed that support for a TikTok ban has declined among adults of both political parties, with Republicans and Republican-leaning independents being more likely to support a ban compared to Democrats and Democratic leaners. However, the support among Republicans has fallen 10 percentage points since March.

Interestingly, adults under 30 are the least likely to support a ban, with 41% opposing it. This age group had the highest opposition in March and continues to be against a ban. Older age groups have seen a decline in support for a ban since March.

The survey also found that views on a potential TikTok ban differ based on whether individuals use the app. The majority of TikTok users oppose a ban, while non-users are more likely to support it.

Furthermore, knowledge of TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, being based in China has influenced support for a ban. Those who are aware of this connection are less likely to support a ban than those who were previously aware.

In contrast to adults, U.S. teenagers are less supportive of a ban, with 50% opposing it and only 18% in favor. Additionally, their views on a ban align with whether they use TikTok or not.

Overall, the surveys highlight the decreasing support among U.S. adults for banning TikTok, while teenagers remain strongly opposed to a potential ban.