New Perspective on the Tragic Death and Burial Controversy of Shan Wanita

In a quiet and seemingly abandoned house, Mary Mose, the mother of the late Instagram model Shan Wanita, is silently grieving the loss of her daughter. Tragically, Shan lost her life in a road accident while on a trip with her boyfriend. The accident took place on the way to Mombasa, and Shan died on the spot. Now, amidst her grief, Mary is facing another battle – a family feud that erupted after Shan’s death.

In an exclusive interview with Citizen Digital, Mary speaks out about the controversy surrounding Shan’s death, burial, and the events that followed. She reveals that she was not present when Shan was buried, claiming that her extended family sidelined her and denied her the opportunity to lay her daughter to rest. Mary shares her deep bond with Shan, who she raised as a young mother after dropping out of school.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Mary has faced such difficulties. Two years ago, she lost her husband to the Covid-19 pandemic. She also experienced conflict within her family during her husband’s burial, with relatives taking control of everything and sidelining her completely. The same pattern repeated after Shan’s untimely death, leaving Mary feeling isolated and powerless.

Mary’s story sheds light on the challenges faced grieving individuals who find themselves at odds with their own families during such trying times. It raises important questions about the roles and rights of immediate family members in the funeral and burial arrangements of their loved ones. How can we ensure that bereaved parents, like Mary, have a voice and are included in the process?

This heartbreaking story reminds us of the importance of empathy and compassion when dealing with the loss of a loved one. It also highlights the need for open discussions and guidelines surrounding funeral and burial arrangements to prevent the kind of disputes and isolation experienced Mary. Losing a child is already a devastating experience, and no parent should have to fight for their rightful place in saying goodbye.

