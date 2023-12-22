Newly Discovered Philiskos Sculpture Unearthed in Stratonikeia

Archaeologists and researchers have made a remarkable discovery in the ongoing excavations in the Ancient City of Stratonikeia. Unearthed in the frigidarium of the Roman bath, a statue attributed to the renowned sculptor Philiskos has shed new light on his artistic presence during the Hellenistic period.

The statue, known as the “Dancing Muses,” is an iconic figure from ancient mythology. Considered one of the muses born from the union of Zeus and Mnemosyne, this piece was reputedly crafted Philiskos, who was active during the 4th century BCE. While several Roman period reproductions of the statue exist throughout Anatolia and Greece, the newly discovered piece stands out as the only authentic work from the Hellenistic era.

The availability of information about Philiskos is limited, making it difficult to fully understand his artistic prowess and contributions to sculpture. He was known for his expertise in bronze sculpture, particularly in creating statues and sculptures of athletes and gods. Written accounts and references other ancient authors are the main sources of knowledge about his work.

The significance of the recently unearthed statue in Stratonikeia lies in its confirmation of Philiskos’ artistic presence within the city during the Hellenistic period. This discovery allows us to further appreciate Philiskos’ mastery in portraying movement and anatomical accuracy in his sculptures.

Although the head and arms of the statue were absent from the findings, the discovery of the statue itself provides valuable insights for archaeologists. The replica found in the Roman baths of the ancient city of Perge and another in Rhodes highlight the widespread replication of this revered statue during the Roman period.

After undergoing necessary restoration work, the statue will be exhibited at the Muğla Museum, providing visitors with an opportunity to witness the artistic brilliance of Philiskos and immerse themselves in the rich history of Stratonikeia. This remarkable discovery adds another chapter to our understanding of ancient art and the legacy of renowned sculptor Philiskos.