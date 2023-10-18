The Birth Plan Debate: To Cut or Not to Cut the Umbilical Cord?

Creating a birth plan is a common practice for expecting parents. It helps them outline their preferences and expectations for the labor and delivery process. However, it’s important to remember that a birth plan is simply a starting point and unexpected things can happen.

Recently, a soon-to-be father turned to the “Am I The A—hole? (AITA)” subreddit to seek advice on a contentious issue: whether or not he should cut the umbilical cord during the birth of their child. The father expressed his discomfort with the idea, finding it squeamish and likening it to a medical procedure.

While the father initially communicated his feelings to his wife, she now insists that he participates in this aspect of the birth. He has offered to be involved in other ways, such as catching the baby or handing the baby to her, but cutting the cord is where he draws the line.

The Reddit community largely agreed with the father’s sentiment, acknowledging that he should not be forced to do something he is uncomfortable with, especially if it involves cutting human flesh. However, they did advise him to make sure he understands the messy and potentially gory nature of childbirth if he plans to be actively present during the process.

Ultimately, the decision whether or not to cut the cord is a personal one. It is crucial for both partners to communicate their wishes and concerns openly and find a compromise that respects each other’s comfort levels.

Birth can be an unpredictable and intense experience, and it’s important for expectant parents to be prepared for changes to their birth plan. While it’s valuable to have preferences, it is equally important to remain flexible and open to adjustments as the situation evolves.

