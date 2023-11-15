Connecticut Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Drug-Related Crimes

A Connecticut man, Dijon Champagnie, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his involvement in a violent drug-related robbery and shootings in West Haven. The sentencing was announced federal authorities after Champagnie appeared before U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Champagnie had arranged to purchase a half-pound of marijuana from an individual in West Haven back in July 2019. However, instead of completing a legitimate transaction, Champagnie took out a gun and aimed it at the victim’s face upon arriving at the seller’s residence. After obtaining the drugs, Champagnie proceeded to shoot the victim in the leg, causing significant injuries.

The incident attracted the attention of a neighbor who was acquainted with Champagnie. Hearing the gunshots, the neighbor witnessed Champagnie fleeing the scene. Authorities revealed that Champagnie even uploaded videos onto his Snapchat account, showcasing his reckless behavior, including firing a gun into the air, brandishing a handgun with an extended magazine, and displaying a bag of presumably stolen marijuana. Furthermore, Champagnie sent threatening text messages to the victim’s neighbor, adding to the chain of criminal acts.

In a shocking turn of events, Champagnie fired four shots into the neighbor’s apartment a few days after the initial incident. As a result, Champagnie faced multiple charges and has been in custody since his arrest on July 20, 2019.

Champagnie pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance in federal court. His 132-month prison sentence will be followed three years of supervised release.

The investigation into this case was a collaborative effort involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, as well as the West Haven, New Haven, and Hartford Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel M. Krull led the prosecution.

