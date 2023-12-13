Couple Discovers Live Bomb in Their Garden after Mistaking It for a Decoration

A UK couple got the shock of their lives when they discovered that the garden ornament they had proudly displayed for decades was actually a live bomb. Sian and Jeffrey Edwards, residents of Milford Haven in Wales, were informed a police officer that the old shell they had been using as a decoration was a live explosive device dating back to the late 19th century.

The couple had believed the bomb to be a harmless “dummy” without a charge and had even used it to tap away soil while gardening. However, their perception quickly changed when a police officer spotted the bomb and alerted the Ministry of Defence. The bomb disposal team arrived the following day to assess the situation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the bomb turned out to be a 64-pound naval projectile, which was promptly removed from the scene for explosive demolition. The couple, faced with the possibility of evacuation, anxiously awaited the bomb squad’s assessment.

Despite the tension and uncertainty, Sian and Jeffrey decided to remain in their home. The bomb disposal team took the live projectile to a disused quarry where it was detonated safely after being covered with five tons of sand.

For Jeffrey, 77, saying goodbye to the bomb was like parting with an “old friend.” He had inherited the shell’s history from the Morris family, who had discovered it over a century ago. Warships for the Royal Navy used to conduct target practice in a nearby bay, and a local deliveryman named Pop Morris stumbled upon the shell during one of his trips. He then brought it home in his horse-drawn cart, and the Edwards family eventually acquired it when they purchased the house in 1982.

The couple’s once-beloved garden ornament now serves as a reminder of the unexpected danger that lurked in their own backyard for years.