A Fresh Approach: Enhancing Online Discourse for a Better Social Media Experience

As concerns over online harassment continue to rise, researcher and educator Gerald Walulya, alongside his fellow researchers, is on a mission to explore innovative projects that can elevate the quality of public discourse on social media platforms. Through their joint efforts, they aim to reclaim social media as a space for constructive dialogue and positive interactions.

Gerald, a senior lecturer at Makerere University in Uganda, has witnessed the detrimental effects of online harassment on journalists and media professionals, particularly women in high-profile roles. Some have even been forced to abandon their careers due to targeted attacks. Motivated a passion for media freedom and empowering individuals through information, Gerald is determined to find solutions that address the challenges of online discourse.

In collaboration with Solomon Serwanjja, an investigative journalist and Executive Director of the African Institute for Investigative Journalism, Gerald conducts research on online discussions in East Africa. Their work is part of DW Akademie’s “Reclaiming Social Media Project,” which brings together journalists and researchers from around the world to tackle the challenges faced on social media platforms.

During Gerald’s search for innovative initiatives, he discovered that many valuable projects in Africa lack proper documentation and are difficult to reach. However, through his network and contacts, he uncovered promising initiatives like the Burundi-based Yaga, which facilitates both online and offline dialogues on sensitive issues, bridging the digital divide.

Gerald and his fellow researchers gathered at a workshop in Bonn to share their findings and experiences. The projects they studied all shared a common theme – a small group of dedicated individuals striving to improve dialogue. Despite facing risks and putting their safety on the line, these individuals are making a tangible difference in how citizens interact online.

The workshop served as a reminder that the challenges of fostering constructive dialogue on social media transcend geographical boundaries. It became evident that there are parallel experiences and similar hurdles across diverse contexts. As a collective, the researchers formulated initial recommendations aimed at enhancing online discourse and addressing the challenges discussed.

Moving forward, the researchers acknowledge that although current initiatives are effective, they have limited reach. The key challenge lies in convincing social media platforms to make necessary changes to their algorithms and design features. The workshop generated ideas that emphasize the need for platforms to prioritize constructive dialogue and create spaces that foster healthy interactions.

In conclusion, while the journey to transform social media into a space of positive discourse may be arduous, the efforts of Gerald Walulya and his fellow researchers serve as an inspiration. By highlighting innovative projects and sharing valuable insights, they pave the way for a brighter, more respectful social media landscape.

