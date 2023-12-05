City Hall Addresses Concerns Over High Pedestrian Button Placement

City officials in London, Ontario are responding to the viral photo of a woman attempting to reach a pedestrian button placed at an unusually high spot on a pole in the Old East Village. While the photo drew both laughter and frustration from residents, municipal officials explain that the placement is temporary and a result of ongoing road work related to the bus rapid transit project.

Monika Pineda, spokesperson for the city, clarified that the button was disabled and moved during the completion of a concrete sidewalk at the intersection of Ontario and Dundas streets. Pineda assured that the high placement was not intentional and that it only appeared that way due to the ongoing construction.

The light-hearted photo, shared on social media Susan Pedersen, showed a woman struggling to reach the button, which was approximately 10 feet off the ground. While some found humor in the situation, others expressed frustration and questioned the quality of work done city employees.

City officials promptly addressed the concerns and assured residents that the button has since been returned to its original height. They emphasized the importance of pedestrian buttons in signaling to the traffic system that someone wants to cross and in providing auditory signals for visually impaired pedestrians.

The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges and temporary inconveniences that can arise during construction projects. While the viral photo brought attention to the issue, it’s important to understand the context and recognize that measures were taken to rectify the situation.