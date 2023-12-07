Controversial Figures: Obituaries and the Catharsis of Loss

Amidst the recent passing of Henry Kissinger, the infamous former U.S. Secretary of State, the media’s reaction has diverged significantly from the typical obituary filled with admiration and condolences. Journalists and satirical publications have chosen to highlight Kissinger’s dark legacy rather than commemorate his statesmanship. This departure from tradition raises the question of whether there is a cathartic component to celebrating the demise of individuals responsible for heinous acts.

Dr. Nigel Starck, a professor at the University of South Australia, and author of “Life After Death: The Art of the Obituary,” suggests that obituaries about notorious figures provide a sense of satisfaction confirming the end of a life that caused discontent in society. He argues that prominent newspapers have long abandoned religious sentiments in their obituaries, allowing for a tradition of hostile assessment. This tradition gained renewed momentum in the 1980s, as society embraced candor and the philosophy that death extinguishes all obligations.

Dr. Starck cites examples of controversial obituaries that sparked outrage. In 2010, Graeme Leech wrote an obituary for actor Tony Curtis, describing him as “stingy” and recounting regrettable behavior. Similarly, The Times drew criticism for including the obituary of terrorist Mohammed Atef, an Al-Qaeda military chief, alongside that of war hero Hugh Verity, further emphasizing the stark contrast between the lives of these individuals.

While some may argue that obituaries should adhere to a certain protocol of respect for the deceased, others believe that highlighting the negative aspects of a person’s life can be a way of coping with grief and finding closure. In the poem “Obituary with cheers” Mario Benedetti, the author invites celebration for the death of a presumed horrible individual, highlighting the positive impact their departure has on the world.

Controversial figures, like Kissinger, challenge societal norms when it comes to obituaries. These divergent reactions, whether through searing criticism or celebratory relief, prompt introspection on the role of obituaries in society. While some may argue for reverence and respect, others find solace in acknowledging the dark legacies left behind individuals like Kissinger, allowing for a collective catharsis in their demise.