Whales Show Strong Interest in Pinterest Options

Summary: Recent options trading activity on Pinterest suggests that wealthy investors have taken a bullish stance on the popular online product and idea discovery platform. Out of the 12 trades analyzed, 66% of investors displayed bullish expectations, while 33% had bearish sentiments. The majority of trades were calls, amounting to $537,828, with only 2 puts totaling $352,800.

New Market Analysis Reveals Pinterest’s Potential

While examining the trading volumes and open interest, it becomes evident that major market players are eyeing a price range between $18.0 and $40.0 for Pinterest over the past three months. This shows confidence in the stock’s potential to reach higher price levels.

Insights into Volume and Open Interest

The average open interest for Pinterest options trades today is 2227.0, with a total volume of 8,932.00. By analyzing the volume and open interest of call and put options within the $18.0 to $40.0 strike price range over the last 30 days, we can track the development of Pinterest’s big money trades.

Recent Noteworthy Options Trades:

– Symbol: PINS

– Put/Call: Put

– Trade Type: Trade

– Sentiment: Neutral

– Expiration Date: 06/21/24

– Strike Price: $30.00

– Total Trade Price: $252.0K

– Open Interest: 1.7K

– Volume: 2.0K

– Symbol: PINS

– Put/Call: Put

– Trade Type: Trade

– Sentiment: Bearish

– Expiration Date: 06/21/24

– Strike Price: $30.00

– Total Trade Price: $100.8K

– Open Interest: 1.7K

– Volume: 2.8K

– Symbol: PINS

– Put/Call: Call

– Trade Type: Sweep

– Sentiment: Bullish

– Expiration Date: 06/21/24

– Strike Price: $39.00

– Total Trade Price: $98.4K

– Open Interest: 1.3K

– Volume: 0

Latest Market Update for Pinterest

With a trading volume of 2,756,936, Pinterest’s stock price has seen a 1.23% increase, reaching $37.84. However, current RSI values suggest that the stock may be approaching overbought territory. The next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Pinterest

Four professional analysts have recently weighed in on Pinterest, providing their insights and setting an average price target of $39.5. Notable among them is RBC Capital, which has raised its stance to Outperform and set a new price target of $46. On the other hand, BMO Capital has lowered its rating to Outperform, with a new price target of $45. Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating with a target price of $32, while Wedbush maintains a Neutral rating with a price target of $35.

It’s crucial to note that options trading carries higher risks and potential rewards. Wise traders manage these risks staying informed, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and closely observing market movements. Keep track of the latest Pinterest options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.