A Winter Wardrobe Reset: Embrace Shades of White

Winter fashion gets a chic and luxurious update with shades of white taking center stage. From champagne and bisque to blanched almond, ivory, and chiffon, the palette this season offers a refreshing and posh aesthetic. But these shades of white aren’t just for show – they serve as a sartorial reset, allowing you to experiment with different looks and styles.

To embrace this clean and stylish trend, why not try these eleven exquisite finds that will give your fashion fantasy a clean slate?

1. Freshwater pearl necklace from COS adds a touch of elegance to any ensemble.

2. The ‘Vancouver’ clutch from De Mellier is both functional and fashionable.

3. Zara’s satin darted trousers bring a sleek and polished look to your outfit.

4. & Other Stories’ ruffled corset adds a romantic and feminine touch.

5. Pair the ruffled corset with the sheer ruffle blouse from & Other Stories for a layered and sophisticated look.

6. COS offers pointed leather wedge pumps that add height and style to your ensemble.

7. Stay cozy with COS’s merino wool turtleneck top, perfect for layering.

8. Reiss’s ‘Mabel’ bow long-sleeve t-shirt adds a playful and chic element to your outfit.

9. Complete your look with Reiss’s ‘Mabel’ modern fit wool double-breasted blazer for a polished and tailored appearance.

10. Stay warm and stylish with Reiss’s ‘Arla’ relaxed wool blend blind seam belted coat.

When styling these pieces, consider the following style notes:

– Create color combinations pairing off-white shirts and jackets with coffee-colored trousers or a softer look with butter yellow tones.

– For a night out, layer & Other Stories’ ruffled corset over a COS merino wool roll neck and add Zara’s satin trousers for a luxurious ensemble.

– For everyday style, pair an ivory blazer with a matching long sleeve top and layer with a super-thin Merino wool knit for a matte texture. Complete the look with relaxed jeans, a leather belt, and chunky loafers.

– Embrace the wrong shoe theory interrupting a clean silhouette with unexpected footwear, just like Stella McCartney.

With these exquisite finds and style tips, you can confidently embrace shades of white in your winter wardrobe, creating chic and elevated looks.

