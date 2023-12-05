New Christmas Garland-Hanging Technique Takes Social Media Storm

Summary: A new and innovative technique for hanging Christmas garlands has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram. The hack, which involves using a tension or curtain rod instead of tape or nails, has gained popularity due to its simplicity and wall-friendly nature. Users simply secure the rod between two walls at eye level and twist the garland around it, adding decorative items such as lights, ornaments, and ribbons. The garland can then be raised into position and tightened in place, creating a winter wonderland effect. Influencers, bloggers, and decorators alike have praised the hack, touting its ease and effectiveness in transforming their homes.

Many social media users have jumped on board with the trend, including home decorator @thekwendyhome and founder of Modern Glam, Ashley Luengo. They have shared their experiences and creative adaptations of the technique, garnering millions of likes and positive feedback. The use of zip ties has also been recommended some users to ensure the garland stays securely attached to the rod.

Although initially tricky for some users to get the rod tight enough without the garland falling, solutions like zip ties have provided added stability. According to those who have tried the hack, it is a convenient and hole-free alternative to traditional methods of hanging garlands.

As the Christmas season enters full swing, this new Christmas garland-hanging technique continues to gain momentum on social media platforms. Its practicality and aesthetic appeal make it a must-try for those looking to spruce up their homes for the holidays without damaging their walls.