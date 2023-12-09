Toronto District School Board Considers Ban on Cell Phones for Students

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is raising the possibility of implementing a complete ban on cell phones for students. TDSB Chair Rachel Chernos Lin believes that the existing policy, which allows students to use their phones for educational, health, and special education purposes, is not effective enough.

In a statement, Chernos Lin highlighted the significant impact of social media and smartphone use on teenagers’ mental health, well-being, and academic success. She emphasized the need for a stronger policy that supports teachers, can be enforced, and ultimately prioritizes student well-being and academic achievement.

Chernos Lin further expressed her desire for community consultation to create a comprehensive cell phone policy. She wants to involve all stakeholders in a wide-ranging discussion to ensure the development of a policy that works well for everyone, especially the students.

The TDSB Chair also acknowledged that cell phone use in the classroom is a significant concern among teachers. She stressed the importance of students focusing on their tasks and communicating face-to-face with one another during class time.

The TDSB intends to address potential concerns regarding communication reminding parents that landlines are still available. If necessary, parents can call the school’s office or request to have their child withdrawn from class. Chernos Lin understands that there may be some resistance to the proposed ban but anticipates that many parents will be supportive.

The province of Ontario introduced a cell phone policy in 2019 that allowed for limited usage based on educational or medical needs. However, the TDSB’s proposal aims to build upon this policy removing all cell phones during instructional time, with exceptions made for learning, medical purposes, and special education needs.

The Ministry of Education has expressed its support for the TDSB’s actions and encourages other school boards to follow suit. It is committed to eliminating distractions that hinder students from developing foundational skills necessary for success.

The TDSB will be evaluating the matter of cell phones on Jan. 18. Should the ban be adopted, a committee will be formed to establish a new policy that better aligns with the educational goals and student well-being.