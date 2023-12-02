The Rise of Bows: Unlocking Your Closet’s Hidden Potential

Bows are set to become a major fashion trend in the upcoming season, according to celebrity stylist Samantha Brown. However, there’s no need to rush out and buy a whole new wardrobe. Brown suggests utilizing what you already own to effortlessly embrace this statement trend.

During fashion month in September, bows were a ubiquitous presence, gracing both the runways and street-style looks. Designers such as Malone Souliers and Simone Rocha incorporated bow details into their collections, celebrating the coquette and ballet-core trends. But don’t worry, you don’t have to splurge on designer pieces to join in on the fun.

According to Brown, it’s easy to recreate the bow trend with items you already have. Take the sash from a dress and tie it over a cardigan or blazer to create an instantly chic look. Alternatively, you can use craft ribbon to add bows to your outfits. The possibilities are endless, and you have the freedom to experiment and get creative.

Social media platforms like TikTok have already caught on to this trend, with fashion creators sharing innovative ways to incorporate bows into their outfits. From tying ribbons through belt loops to creating flattering shapes tying bows through arm holes, there’s no shortage of inspiration available.

So, why not try tying a ribbon in your hair or attaching a bow barrette to a sweater you already own? The versatility of bows allows you to add a touch of charm and femininity to any aspect of your look. It’s the perfect opportunity to unlock the hidden potential of your closet and showcase your personal style.

