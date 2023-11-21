Woman with Terminal Ovarian Cancer Raises Over $200,000 to Pay Off Medical Debt

In a heartwarming yet bittersweet story, Casey McIntyre, a 38-year-old woman with stage four ovarian cancer, organized a campaign to help individuals in need pay off their medical debt. Tragically, Casey passed away on November 12, leaving behind a legacy that has since raised nearly $220,000 in just one week.

Casey’s campaign, which continues to gain momentum, aims to alleviate the burden of medical debt for those in dire financial circumstances. The funds raised are expected to have a significant impact, potentially paying off more than $20 million in medical debts. What makes Casey’s campaign so remarkable is that it is the first posthumous fundraising initiative of its kind.

The campaign operates through a website called RIP Medical Debt, which strategically identifies households burdened medical debt, particularly those with an income below four times the federal poverty level or debts that account for at least 5 percent of their annual income. By purchasing medical debt in large quantities at discounted rates, RIP Medical Debt is able to make each donation exponentially more impactful. In fact, every dollar donated to the campaign abolishes approximately $100 of medical debt.

The success of Casey’s campaign has exceeded all expectations, leaving her family and loved ones stunned and overwhelmed the outpouring of support. Her husband, Andrew Gregory, expressed gratitude and awe at the response from individuals rallying to eliminate strangers’ medical debt. The significant impact of this campaign speaks volumes about the kindness and empathy that exists within communities, especially during challenging times.

Medical debt continues to plague millions of people across the United States, with over 20 million individuals burdened significant debt amounting to approximately $195 billion. This sad reality underscores the urgent need for support systems and initiatives like Casey’s, which strive to alleviate the financial strain faced those in need of medical care.

Casey McIntyre’s inspiring initiative serves as a reminder of the importance of empathy, kindness, and supporting one another. Her legacy will live on through the countless individuals whose lives will be changed for the better as a result of her selfless campaign.

