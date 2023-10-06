New research calls for stronger ethical guidelines in using social media data for public health research

Three studies conducted researchers at CUNY SPH highlight the need for clearer ethical guidelines in using data from social media platforms for public health research. The studies focused on Facebook, Twitter (previously known as X), and YouTube as data sources.

The first study, published in Social Science & Medicine, reviewed Facebook-based public health research published in peer-reviewed journals. The authors questioned the ethics of using Facebook data, as users generally do not read or understand the platform’s privacy policies and are unaware of the visibility of their data to anyone aside from their Facebook friends. The study found that almost two-thirds of the reviewed studies included users’ written content, which often contained personal identifiers such as race, age, education level, and relationship status. Researchers were able to locate users or posts in a short amount of time, raising concerns about the ease of identifying vulnerable populations.

The second study, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, focused on articles using data from Twitter. Only a third of these studies sought ethical approval from an institutional review board, and a significant portion included identifying information on Twitter users or tweets. The study highlighted the need for better ethical oversight in the use of data from Twitter.

The third study, also published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, examined public health research utilizing YouTube data. The majority of articles made no mention of ethical considerations in study design or data collection. Identifying information about content creators or video commenters was present in 28% of the studies, indicating a lack of privacy protection for these individuals. Only one study sought informed consent from content creators.

These studies underscore the need for stronger guidelines and clearer ethical practices when using social media data for public health research. The authors recommend that committees overseeing research with human subjects develop guidelines to ensure the protection of user data across social media platforms. They emphasize the importance of anonymization and informed consent in research involving data from social media platforms.

Source: CUNY SPH researchers call for greater ethical guidance on data from social media platforms for public health research.

Definitions:

– Public health research: Research focused on improving the health and well-being of populations.

– Identifying information: Information that can be used to identify an individual, such as their name, address, or social media posts.

– Institutional review board: A committee responsible for reviewing and approving research involving human subjects.

– Anonymization: The process of removing or altering identifying information to protect the privacy of individuals in research studies.

– Informed consent: Consent given individuals after they have been fully informed about the nature, purpose, and potential risks and benefits of participating in a research study.

Sources:

– CUNY SPH researchers call for greater ethical guidance on data from social media platforms for public health research (source article)