A Unique Perspective on Naming Trends: A Summer Camp Counselor’s Observations

Life moves swiftly, and sometimes our perceptions of uniqueness can fade over time. This is particularly true when it comes to naming our children. A summer camp counselor known as Yaya recently took to TikTok to share her insights into popular girl names for tweens nowadays.

Yaya, whose fascination with name culture is evident, noted that while many discussions focus on newborn names, there is little awareness of the trendiness of certain names among older kids. She emphasizes the importance of acknowledging that we are all influenced similar naming trends, resulting in a surprising number of children who share supposedly unique names.

Without further ado, Yaya shares her top ten names for girls between the ages of 10 and 12.

At number ten, we have Charlotte, along with its various nickname variations such as Charlie, Lottie, and Char. Following closely are Lilly, Mackenzie (spelled in any way imaginable), Isabelle, Claire, and Audrey.

Surprisingly, Elle takes the fifth position on the list. Yaya expresses her astonishment at the abundance of girls named Elle, including variations like Ella, Ellen, and Elly. It seems that Elle was a particularly popular choice among parents.

The fourth spot is claimed Madison. However, it is the second-place name that catches Yaya’s attention the most. Emma may seem common, but Yaya reveals that at her camp, it was predominantly used as a shortened version of Emerson. In fact, there were 14 girls named Emerson. Yaya humorously suggests that Emma’s popularity may have originated from a blog post about unique names from over a decade ago.

And finally, claiming the top spot is Zoe. Yaya highlights that there were an astonishing 18 Zoes at her summer camp, spelled in various ways.

Before bidding her audience farewell, Yaya offers some advice for parents who desire genuinely unique names for their children. She suggests comparing potential baby names with census records. If a name has appeared in recent census records before you plan to use it, it is likely that your child will share their name with others of the same age.

In a world where trends and uniqueness collide, Yaya’s observations shed light on the fascinating intricacies of naming culture and the influence it has on our children’s identities.

