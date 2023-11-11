New Strategies for Spatial: Pivoting to Social Gaming

Mixed reality company Spatial.io has undergone a series of pivots in recent years as it seeks to find a successful business model. Initially focused on developing software for virtual reality (VR) headsets, the company noticed that VR software was not in high demand. Instead of VR, the majority of users were opting for a 2D experience in their browser or on mobile devices. In response, Spatial pivoted to building virtual showrooms for NFTs, but again, the uptake was low. Now, the company is making another pivot, this time to social gaming, after observing the success of companies like Epic Games and Roblox.

Spatial has hired Charles Ju, a veteran of the mobile gaming industry, as its new head of gaming. The company is releasing browser-based games on its platform, including titles like Punch Hero, Racing Empire, Infinite Ascent, Mostly Only Up, Buddy Blitz, and Cyber Punk. It also plans to support user-generated games. Spatial believes that gaming is the future of content on the web, and it aims to bring the magic of user-generated content and the Roblox model to millions of developers and web gamers.

The company is specifically focusing on games developed using the Unity game engine and the C# programming language. These games can easily be ported from Unity to Spatial, enabling game developers to quickly start building for the app. By offering a browser-based gaming experience, Spatial aims to provide a distribution model that is more favorable to developers than traditional mobile app stores.

In terms of revenue sharing, Spatial plans to give game makers a 50 percent cut of their earnings from the games. This is in contrast to other platforms like Roblox, which has a more complex payout system.

Despite the challenges faced Spatial, the move into social gaming could prove to be a lucrative one. The global gaming market is projected to reach $187.7 billion in revenue this year, and consumer spending on games in the US has been steadily increasing.

As Spatial continues to evolve, it remains committed to finding a successful business model that taps into the growing gaming market. With its shift towards social gaming, the company hopes to attract developers and gamers alike with its unique browser-based experience.

