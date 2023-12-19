Trial Continues for Donald Trump in Civil Fraud Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump attended his civil fraud trial on Thursday, where an accounting expert for his defense stated that the case against him and his company had no merit. Trump called the day a “very good day” and criticized the trial as a “witch hunt.” He maintained that his financial statements were accurate and that there were no victims. Trump also referred to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing him and his company, as a “lunatic.”

During the trial, accounting professor Eli Bartov testified on behalf of the defense, stating that there was no evidence of accounting fraud in Trump’s financial statements. Bartov’s expert opinion was that the AG’s claims had no merit. Trump’s lawyer confronted Bartov about a material misstatement regarding the valuation of Trump’s triplex apartment, which Bartov acknowledged was an error but explained it was later corrected.

The trial took a contentious turn when Kevin Wallace of the AG’s office criticized Bartov’s testimony as “pure speculation” and accused him of being biased. Bartov stood his ground and emphasized his commitment to telling the truth.

In addition to the trial, a panel of state Appellate Division judges paused a pretrial order from Judge Arthur Engoron that dissolved some of Trump’s businesses due to findings of “persistent fraud.” Trump celebrated this decision, stating that it was a powerful ruling and showed that he and his company were being treated unfairly.

As the trial continues, the former president is expected to testify on Monday as the defense’s final witness. His son, Eric Trump, backed out of testifying due to redundancy with other witnesses. Donald Trump’s previous testimony in the trial was marked attacks against the judge and lawyers, as well as evasiveness and tangents.

The trial is ongoing, and the court’s decision is expected to be reached the end of January.