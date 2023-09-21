Hulu is Dropping Classic and Cult TV Shows

Hulu will be removing several classic and cult television shows from its streaming service in the coming weeks. Some of the titles that will no longer be available include Arrested Development, The Bob Newhart Show, Beverly Hills 90210, Hill Street Blues, and Ally McBeal. Other shows leaving the platform are The Practice, Don’t Trust the B— in Apt. 23, Better Off Ted, 7th Heaven, Speechless, and Touch. Additionally, reality franchises such as MTV’s The Hills will also be departing from Hulu.

Most of the shows being dropped come from 20th Century Fox TV, which is a Disney-owned platform. However, Hulu insiders have stated that these shows are not being removed due to a corporate mandate or cost-cutting measure. Instead, the shows have reached the end of their licensing agreements, and Hulu has chosen not to renew them. Streaming platforms often consider a show’s popularity and licensing costs when deciding whether to continue offering it to viewers. This is referred to as “content efficiency”.

Fortunately, many of the shows being removed from Hulu can still be found on other streaming platforms such as Prime Video. Netflix, for example, has an exclusivity agreement to stream all seasons of Arrested Development once Hulu’s deal ends this month. However, some shows like Speechless, Dollhouse, and Better Off Ted currently do not have other streaming homes. It is likely that these series will find new streaming platforms in the near future.

In conclusion, while some classic and cult TV shows will soon be leaving Hulu, viewers will still have the opportunity to watch them on alternative streaming platforms. It will be interesting to see how these shows find new homes and continue to be enjoyed audiences.

