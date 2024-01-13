Netflix: A Promising Investment for the Bulls

Summary: As earnings season approaches and with positive data on the U.S. consumer prices, traders are looking for potential opportunities in the market. One stock that has recently gained attention is Netflix, which is set to report its earnings in less than two weeks. Considering a long call calendar spread trade, investors can position themselves in Netflix stock to take advantage of potential price increases while managing risk.

The long call calendar spread trade involves selling one NFLX Feb.16-expiration call with a 510 strike price and buying one NFLX March 15 510 call. With a total debit of $4.83 per share, investors can enter this trade with a break-even cost of $514.83.

There are four potential strategies to exit the trade: selling the entire calendar spread for a profit, selling the entire spread to limit losses, selling the spread if the price of the stock increases swiftly after entering the trade, or allowing the short call strike to expire worthless and creating a new spread selling another call against the March 510 call.

To manage the trade, investors can consider key chart levels in Netflix stock. The monthly resistance sits near $500, while support is around $470. If there are sharp dips, investors could potentially add to their positions if market indicators show increased probabilities of upside. However, it is important to be patient and consider the potential impact of macro events.

Several scenarios to consider for this trade include: the stock dipping after earnings but not breaking below $470 for more than three days, the stock gradually increasing in value more than 100%, the stock testing or breaching $510 and then immediately retreating, or the stock breaking down on volume and surpassing personal risk thresholds.

Ultimately, investors should carefully assess their risk and monitor price action to determine when to close or adjust the trade. Netflix remains a promising investment for those looking to capitalize on potential market gains.

Anne-Marie Baiynd, a veteran trader, suggests considering the reasons for holding the position and being patient throughout the trade. She holds no positions in the investments she writes about.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.