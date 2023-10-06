A New Design Shop and Café Struggles with Influencers

Dae, a design shop and café in Carroll Gardens, has recently faced a surge of influencers armed with tripods, prompting the establishment to ban photography and videography inside the shop. Since its opening in August, Dae has gained popularity on TikTok, attracting visitors with its aesthetically pleasing space and unique offerings.

The influx of influencers became overwhelming for the café, with people setting up photo shoots and staying for extended periods of time. Some even brought professional cameras and tripods to capture content for their social media accounts. Carol Song, the co-owner of Dae, expressed her gratitude for the attention the shop received but emphasized the need to maintain the café’s original vision.

Dae was designed to be more than just an influencer hotspot. The space, curated former employees of Opening Ceremony, offers exclusive products that cannot be found anywhere else in the city. Song wanted the café to be a place where people could genuinely enjoy the experience, rather than just seeking trendy photo opportunities.

While some businesses may embrace the publicity that influencers bring, Dae has taken a different stance. The ban on photography and videography aims to restore the focus on food, drinks, and the ambiance of the café. Song admitted that the decision should have been implemented from the beginning, given the extent to which the influencer presence had grown.

While the ban may disappoint some influencers, Dae hopes to maintain its integrity as a unique space rather than just catering to the current trend. The café’s popularity on TikTok speaks to its appeal, and the ban is a step towards preserving the essence of the establishment.

In summary, Dae, a design shop and café in Carroll Gardens, experienced a surge of influencers taking photos and videos inside the shop. To maintain its original vision and focus on the customer experience, Dae instituted a ban on photography and videography, except for “quick snaps” at one’s own table. The decision was prompted the excessive presence of influencers setting up photo shoots and disregarding the café’s purpose. Dae aims to distinguish itself as more than an influencer hotspot and preserve its curated space for genuine enjoyment.