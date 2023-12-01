New Brand “Friday Beers” Blends Digital and Analog Appeal

In a world where social media platforms are losing their luster and users are gravitating towards digital walled gardens, the marketing power of The Platforms™️ is still a force to be reckoned with, especially for small businesses and beer brands. One brand that stands out in this ever-changing landscape is Friday Beers, a new venture that aims to bridge the gap between digital and analog experiences.

Friday Beers started as an Instagram account called @AlmostFriday, founded the Barrett brothers – Jack, Max, and Sam – in 2019. It quickly gained popularity for its observational comedy targeting the bro lifestyle and has since spawned a dozen-plus social media brands. The success of @FridayBeers and its sibling accounts led the Barrett brothers to establish Almost Friday Media (AFM), a digitally native production company that generates a staggering 800 million impressions a month.

What sets Friday Beers apart is its ability to transcend the mere act of drinking beer. The brand has become a lifestyle phenomenon, capturing the zeitgeist of today’s vice-addled college students and bro culture. Its cultural impact is evident in the fact that AFM received $6 million in investments in 2022, signed with Hollywood’s William Morris Endeavor agency, and even launched its own private-label beer.

Joining a growing trend of creators entering the beverage-alcohol industry, AFM recently introduced Friday Beers, a light adjunct lager brewed F.X. Matt Brewing Company. While the beer is currently available only in select Massachusetts markets and the company’s branded bar in Nashville, AFM aims to expand its reach.

One might wonder how traditional beer brands view this incursion creators. AFM’s collaborations with notable beer brands like New Belgium, Boston Beer Company, and Anheuser-Busch InBev might suggest mixed sentiments from the industry. However, evidence from other creators’ ventures into the booze business and Friday Beers’ partnership with Jay Harman, founder of Cisco Brewing Company, suggests that the brand has a promising future in the middle tier market.

Ultimately, Friday Beers exemplifies the importance of marketing in the beer industry. While taste and nutritional profiles matter, it’s the marketing and promotional expertise that truly drives success. AFM controls every promotional lever necessary to thrive, from branding expertise to influencer partnerships and cost-effective promotional channels.

Friday Beers represents a new chapter in the convergence of digital and analog experiences. With its unique blend of bro culture and marketing prowess, this brand is poised to make a lasting impression in the beer industry.

