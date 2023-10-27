Gemini Man: Unexpected Revival on Netflix

Despite a lackluster theatrical run, Will Smith’s 2019 action film, Gemini Man, is experiencing an unexpected resurgence on the global films list of Netflix. The movie, directed Ang Lee, failed to meet its box office expectations, struggling to turn a profit even though it received positive early reactions.

Gemini Man tells the story of Henry Brogan, a skilled assassin nearing retirement after completing his 72nd job. However, his plans take a dangerous turn when he becomes the target of a mysterious operative who turns out to be a younger, cloned version of himself.

Following its release, the film faced stiff competition from Joker, which dominated the box office during the same period. With a budget of $138 million, Gemini Man fell short of the expected earnings needed to recoup its production and marketing costs, only making around $48 million in the U.S. and $173 million worldwide.

However, thanks to the recent buzz surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir publicity blitz, there has been a surge in viewership for this forgotten gem on Netflix. While it remains unclear whether the memoir’s publicity is directly responsible for the film’s renewed popularity, it is worth noting that Gemini Man has climbed to the #3 spot on Netflix’s global films list.

This unexpected revival proves that sometimes films find their audience through alternative channels, like streaming platforms, long after their initial release. The convenience and accessibility of Netflix allow viewers to discover hidden treasures that may have gone unnoticed in theaters.

So, if you’re in the mood for a thrilling action film with a unique twist, be sure to check out Gemini Man on Netflix. Witness Will Smith’s captivating performance as he battles his own younger self in a heart-racing game of cat and mouse.

FAQs:

1. Why did Gemini Man underperform at the box office?

Gemini Man faced tough competition from Joker, a blockbuster film that dominated the box office during its release. Additionally, the film’s high production budget and the need to recoup advertising and print costs made it challenging for Gemini Man to turn a profit.

2. What has led to the sudden surge in popularity on Netflix?

While there is no definitive answer, the increased interest in Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir publicity has seemingly triggered a renewed curiosity in Will Smith’s work. This newfound attention may have led viewers to explore Gemini Man on Netflix.

3. Is Gemini Man worth watching?

Gemini Man offers a unique concept and features impressive action sequences, delivering an engaging viewing experience. If you enjoy thrilling action films with a sci-fi twist, it’s definitely worth giving Gemini Man a chance on Netflix.

