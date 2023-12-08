Retired Couple Finds Affordable Retirement in Remote Georgia Town

Summary: Nancy and Jim Cotton, lifelong Texans, decided to leave behind their high property taxes and seek a new adventure in retirement. They moved to a remote town near Ellijay, Georgia, where they found a bigger property at a lower cost. By making the move, they’re saving up to $3,000 a month.

Nancy and Jim, both in their sixties, had spent most of their lives in Texas. They were captivated the myth and allure of living in the Lone Star State, but they had reached a point where they desired a change. Texas had become repetitive, and they wanted to explore new possibilities.

One of the main reasons for their departure was the exorbitant property taxes in Texas. The couple owned a large home and were paying nearly $24,000 in property taxes each year. Additionally, the scorching heat had become unbearable, and they longed for a place with distinct seasons.

In 2022, Nancy and Jim took a leap of faith and purchased a cabin in the woods of Ellijay, Georgia. The small, remote town offered them the adventure they sought in retirement. They now have a 2,800-square-foot home on three acres of land with stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The best part is, they own the property outright and don’t have a mortgage, saving them $3,000 every month.

Georgia provides several financial advantages for retirees. The county the Cottons live in offers a property tax exemption for seniors on school taxes, drastically reducing their annual tax bill to just $1,599. The state also doesn’t tax Social Security income and has generous exemptions for retirement income, resulting in minimal tax obligations for the couple.

The move to Georgia has provided the Cottons with a refreshing change of scenery and significant cost savings. They have discovered that a remote and lesser-known town can offer the tranquility, natural resources, and financial benefits they desired in retirement. Leaving behind the Texas stereotype, this boomer couple has found their slice of paradise in a hidden gem of northern Georgia.